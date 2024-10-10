The Winnipeg Jets lost the services of reliable backup Laurent Brossoit over the summer, as he decided to take his talents to the Windy City and join the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks. This meant that Winnipeg now had a notable absence behind starter Connor Hellebuyck.

They filled that gap by inking Kaapo Kahkonen, who split last season between a poor San Jose Sharks team and the New Jersey Devils. They also brought back Eric Comrie for what will be his third tenure with the franchise.

But after their season-opening 6-0 thumping of the rival Edmonton Oilers, the Jets have decided to make a move by waiving Kahkonen, meaning that Comrie will be serving as Hellebuyck's backup for their home opener on Friday night.

He'll have 24 hours to be claimed; if he goes unclaimed, he'll report to the American Hockey League. His numbers last season weren't impressive, as he went 7-24-3 with a 3.64 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has a career record of 49-67-15 with a 3.33 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and four shutouts.

The Jets take on Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

Connor Hellebuyck was briefly absent from the Jets due to a personal issue

Hellebuyck took some time away from the team due to a personal issue, but was between the pipes for Wednesday night's season opener and is expected to start on Friday night, via TSN:

“He's away with family, personal reasons. He might not be back for tomorrow's practice but we're expecting him to be on that plane when we head to Edmonton,” head coach Scott Arniel said after Monday's practice. “So, he’s got some family stuff that he’s just looking after and has to take care of. We’ll just give him his privacy and move forward.”

He picked up the shutout in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over the Oilers, the 37th of his career.