The Winnipeg Jets had a very impressive 2023-24 season. After signing Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck to matching contracts, they made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. They did so with one of the best goaltending and defensive units in the league during the regular season. In the first round, they matched up with the Colorado Avalanche. However, they fell to the Avalanche in five games.

The loss in the playoffs certainly stung, especially after the promise the regular season brought. Winnipeg had relied on Hellebuyck's otherworldly abilities in goal to go far. However, the Jets finally found a system that allowed them to play a strong defensive game even when he wasn't in net.

The Jets now have a new head coach in Scott Arniel. They hope to make the playoffs once again, and believe Arniel can lead them to the postseason. Given Winnipeg's playoff ambitions, here are two potential Jets trade candidates to consider with NHL Free Agency looking rather thin on potential impact options.

Cole Perfetti could be traded

Cole Perfetti is a former 10th overall pick of the Jets back in the 2020 NHL Draft. The former Saginaw Spirit star had a lot of buzz around him coming out of the draft. However, things haven't gone quite as planned now that he has played parts of three NHL seasons.

Perfetti has turned in solid performances in the last two years. He scored eight goals and 30 points in 2022-23, and he improved to score 19 goals and 38 points in 2023-24. In saying that, the Jets are looking for more from their young forward.

Perfetti is only 22 years old, so there is a lot of room for him to grow. But with the Jets in win-now mode, they could look to trade him in an attempt to land a star talent. Whether that trade occurs this summer or around the NHL Trade Deadline remains to be seen. But Perfetti could be dangled by Winnipeg in any case.

The former Spirit star is currently a restricted free agent, as well. This could further motivate Winnipeg to make a move if they want to avoid paying him a long-term contract. In any event, keep an eye on Cole Perfetti over the next year or so.

Rutger McGroarty trade rumors continue to swirl

Around the NHL Draft, it seemed likely that the Jets would trade Rutger McGroarty. A rift between the Michigan product and Winnipeg formed over his timeline to the NHL. However, a trade did not come to pass during the draft in Las Vegas in late June.

McGroarty could still find his way out of Winnipeg, though. He has flashed the top-six potential that made him an intriguing prospect during the 2022 NHL Draft. And there certainly could be a team that is willing to give him the opportunity to make the jump to the main roster right away.

The Jets are unlikely to give McGroarty away for nothing. After all, he is former first-round pick. And Winnipeg is well aware of the potential he has. This is not a case of trading a player who may never live up to their potential. In any event, Winnipeg could dangle McGroarty in trade discussions for a major talent. Especially if Perfetti has the breakout season Winnipeg certainly hopes he will during the 2024-25 campaign.