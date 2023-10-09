The Winnipeg Jets announced that forward Mark Scheifele and goalie Connor Hellebuyck have signed identical seven-year contract extensions with the average annual value of $8.5 million.

This is a surprise to much of the hockey world. The Jets were expected by many to enter a rebuild in the near future, and possibly trade both Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck. Now, that is not happening and the team will try to compete for the foreseeable future.

The Jets made the playoffs last season, although it was by a slim margin. They were the lowest seed in the Western Conference with 95 points, the only team in the conference to made it without reaching 100 points. They were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Scheifele is entering his age 30 season. He is a 12-year veteran, and he spent all of those seasons with the Jets. He recorded 68 points in 81 games for the Jets last season, according to Hockey Reference.

Hellebuyck has spent all eight years of his NHL career with the Jets as well, and has been a quality goalie over that time. He won the Vezina Trophy in the 2019-202 season, and was a finalist this past season. He is entering his age 30 season as well.

The contract extensions for both players will begin in the 2024-2025 season.

The extensions eliminate the inevitable extension, trade and free agency questions that they would have been asked throughout the season.

It will be nice for the Jets to not have that hanging over their heads, even if it was not expected by the league.