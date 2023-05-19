Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

Jett Howard is an exciting prospect as the NBA Draft approaches. Howard is a wing who could be intriguing for a lot of teams. The 20-year-old is declaring for the draft right after his freshman season at Michigan.

Howard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists per game, per ESPN. He shot 41.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three. Howard could go around the end of the lottery or fall to the mid-to-late first round.

With that said, here are the three best NBA Draft destinations for Jett Howard after the lottery.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder, pick 12

The Oklahoma City Thunder would be a good fit for Howard. They are building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and have a ton of young talent. Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off his best season, averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and a block per game, per Basketball Reference. He shot 51 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to the play-in tournament and was one game away from making it to the playoffs. His play this season earned him All-NBA First-Team honors. Jett Howard would be a good wing to add to the rotation around Gilgeous-Alexander. While Howard will need time to develop, he is a forward that can space the floor and displayed flashes as a shot creator.

Howard’s shooting and offensive ability make him an intriguing prospect. Oklahoma City holds the 12th pick in the draft and could select Howard there.

2. Toronto Raptors, pick 13

The Toronto Raptors could be another team in the mix to select Howard. Toronto has a history of valuing wings and forwards, as they have had a plethora over the last few seasons. The Raptors could move some of their veteran forwards this offseason, which would open a spot for Jett Howard. OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam could be on the move, as they have been in trade rumors.

Howard would give Toronto some shooting, even if they hold onto Anunoby and Siakam. They love having a ton of wings on their roster, which is not a bad thing in the modern NBA.

1. Los Angeles Lakers, pick 17

The Los Angeles Lakers would be the ideal fit for Jett Howard. Los Angeles is in the midst of a deep playoff run in a season they have completely turned around after a 2-10 start. Despite the result of the Lakers’ season, they could use three-point shooting.

Howard is a good shooter, and they could use that in their rotation. He would also give them size at 6’8, which is something they could add at the wing position. Los Angeles has a ton of important pending free agents, including D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dennis Schroder.

There will be roles that need to be replaced, like Malik Beasley and Troy Brown Jr, if they are not brought back. While Howard will need time to develop as a defender, he could come and instantly be a shooter. Shooters fit incredibly well around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who collapse the defense often, leading to open looks for teammates.

The Lakers also have Phil Handy as one of their coaches. Handy is one of the best player development coaches in the league and has helped many players grow. Reaves and Hachimura are two examples of taking a jump this season with the help of Handy.

Howard could learn from Handy and become a rotational player for the Lakers in year one.

Howard is an intriguing wing prospect and should have interest from multiple teams in the draft. We will see where he lands on the night of the draft, June 22nd.