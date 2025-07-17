The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially secured their defensive star, signing edge rusher T.J. Watt to a monumental three-year, $123 million contract extension. The deal makes Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with an average annual salary of $41 million, surpassing the previous record held by Myles Garrett ($40 million) and then Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million).

Watt, 30, was entering the final year of his previous four-year, $112 million deal signed in 2021. With this new extension, He is now under contract through the 2028 season, securing his long-term future in Pittsburgh. The extension includes $108 million in guarantees and places Watt’s total projected career earnings at a staggering $254.9 million, assuming he plays through the full term of his contract.

The reaction to the extension has been overwhelmingly positive, though it led to one hilarious response, courtesy of his older brother, J.J. Watt.

After CBS Sports posted a graphic comparing their career earnings, J.J.'s $129.7 million over 12 seasons vs. T.J.'s $123 million in just this extension, J.J. responded:

“I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner…”

Though playful, the comment shows a shift in NFL economics. Despite being a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and earning five All-Pro selections, J.J. Watt played most of his career during a period when defensive contracts didn’t command today's prices.

Meanwhile, T.J., a 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time Pro Bowler, and four-time All-Pro, has benefited from the league’s skyrocketing salary cap. He has now earned $110.9 million over eight seasons, and with this deal kicking in after 2025, his total career earnings are projected to exceed $254.9 million, nearly double J.J.’s final figure.

TJ Watt’s on-field resume fully justifies the record-setting deal. Over his eight seasons with Pittsburgh, he has totaled 108 career sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 462 tackles (126 for loss), and seven interceptions. He also tied Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record in 2021 with 22.5 sacks, despite missing two games. He also became the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks and currently holds the Steelers' all-time sack record, surpassing James Harrison.

While Watt’s individual dominance is unquestionable, team success has eluded him. He enters the 2025 season with a 0-5 playoff record, and Pittsburgh hasn’t won a postseason game since his rookie season. However, the Steelers are optimistic after revamping their roster, adding Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, trading for DK Metcalf, and acquiring Jalen Ramsey in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers' brass, led by GM Omar Khan, made re-signing Watt the final priority in an aggressive offseason. Watt had skipped mandatory minicamp and posted cryptic messages on social media earlier this year, stoking concerns. But the extension eliminates any remaining doubt about his commitment to the team and places him among legendary Steelers defenders like Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, and Troy Polamalu.