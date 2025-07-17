The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears are two of the NFL’s most storied franchises. And the teams’ heated rivalry dates back more than 100 years. While the NFC North foes are relatively evenly matched all-time, the Packers have dominated the rivalry for the last three decades. So the Bears' victory over Green Bay in Week 18 last season was a big moment for the organization.

The Bears snapped several ugly streaks in the season finale. Chicago won a game for the first time since Week 6. The team beat the Packers for the first time since 2018 and got its first win in Lambeau since 2015.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams got a bit carried away with the emotional victory. Williams took a shot at Packers fans following the game and boasted about being 1-0 at Lambeau. Needless to say, the comments stuck with Green Bay.

Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker was asked about Williams' statements and the Bears' big road win to close out the 2024 regular season during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football. And the fourth-year pro was not impressed.

“Man, he got lucky,” Walker said, per GMF’s Kyle Brandt on X. “That’s all I got to say. They got lucky.” When pressed to elaborate, Walker simply replied, “We’re going to see them again this year and we’re gonna remember he said that.”

The Packers look to avenge latest loss in long Bears rivalry

The Bears hope their win over Green Bay to close out the 2024 campaign was a turning point. Chicago hired new head coach Ben Johnson this offseason and overhauled its offensive line, leading many analysts to predict a breakout year for Williams in 2025.

The Packers were fairly quiet in free agency but the team added another impressive receiver to an already crowded wideout room, selecting Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Green Bay is hoping for a bounce-back year from Jordan Love. After a strong first season as the team’s starting quarterback, Love went through a sophomore slump in 2024. The fifth-year veteran will attempt to lead the Packers to the playoffs for the third straight season.