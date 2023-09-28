In a recent press release, they revealed the retirement of Jim Ryan from Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). This is after being in the company for 30 years and being its president and CEO for four years.

The press release from Sony Interactive Entertainment reads as such:

Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced that SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan has made the decision to retire in March 2024 after almost thirty years with the PlayStation business.

His replacement was also announced in the same press release:

To support Mr. Ryan in his transition, Sony Group Corporation President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki will assume the role of Chairman of SIE effective October 2023. Effective April 1, 2024, Mr. Totoki will be appointed Interim CEO of SIE while he continues his current role at Sony Group Corporation.

They also mentioned that Totoki will “work closely with Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and the management team of SIE” in helping to define where PlayStation will be going in the future, as well as the succession of the SIE CEO role.

Yoshida had the following to say about Jim Ryan's retirement:

Jim Ryan has been an inspirational leader throughout his entire period with us, but never more so than in overseeing the launch of PlayStation 5 in the midst of the global COVID pandemic. That extraordinary achievement made by the entire SIE team has been steadily built on and PlayStation 5 is on track to become SIE’s most successful console yet. I’m immensely grateful to Jim for all his achievements. Respecting Jim’s decision to finish his long career at Sony leaves me with an important decision regarding his succession given the significance of the Game & Network Services business. We have discussed intensively and have determined the new management structure. We aim to achieve Sony Group’s further evolution and growth through bringing even greater success to the Game & Network Services Business.

Totoki also offered some words about Jim Ryan

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ryan for his outstanding achievements and contributions over his 30-year career at Sony, including the great success of launching the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation business managed by SIE is an essential part of Sony Group’s entire business portfolio. I will work with Jim and the senior management team closely to ensure our continued success and further growth. I am also looking forward to creating the exciting future of PlayStation and the game industry together with everyone at SIE and its business partners.

Ryan himself said in his blog post in the SIE blog that he “did not take this decision lightly”. He quoted the difficulty of “having [his] home in the UK and [his] job in the United States” as one of the reasons for his retirement. He followed this up by saying that he feels “humbled at having the opportunity to lead a company delivering products that touch millions of lives.”

PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.

His retirement has received mixed reception online. Some are happy that he is leaving, with some saying that this is likely due to them not being able to block the Microsoft – Activision Blizzard merger. Others are happy for Jim Ryan himself, including Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, who in his Tweet called Ryan a “great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader of PlayStation.”

Jim Ryan has been a great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader for PlayStation. I wish him the best in what he does next. Thank you for all you’ve done for the community over the last 30 years, Jim. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 28, 2023

As Jim Ryan's retirement isn't until next year, we will have to wait and see just what this change in management will bring to the company.

That's all the information we have about the retirement of Jim Ryan from Sony. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.