The Miami Heat had quite an injury scare during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the New York Knicks.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler appeared to roll his ankle after being fouled by Knicks guard Josh Hart on a two-point attempt, and he ended up staying down for a bit.

Jimmy Butler is down after turning his ankle 😬 pic.twitter.com/N4FaF8CFhW — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 30, 2023

Butler limped over to the Heat bench, but he wound up remaining in the game to take his pair of free throw attempts. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra then decided not to remove the six-time All-Star from the tightly contested playoff game.

The Heat did not rely on Butler much down the stretch, as the likes of Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter to help Miami clinch a crucial 108-101 win in Game 1 of this series.

During his postgame interview with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth, Butler was asked just how his ankle is feeling, and the forward kept it simple with his response.

“Like a rolled ankle,” Butler said.

Cassidy Hubbarth: "How's [the ankle] feeling? Jimmy Butler: "Like a rolled ankle." 😅pic.twitter.com/zDXwHuq2ZK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Spoelstra noted after the game that he currently does not have any update regarding the severity of Butler’s ankle ailment.

“No idea,” Spoelstra said. “You just don’t know with ankle sprains.”

Butler finished with 25 points on 50 percent shooting against the Knicks. He attempted just one shot after suffering the apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the Heat held the Knicks to a mere 20.6 percent shooting from 3-point land, and they forced 13 turnovers in the contest.

Game 2 of this series is set for Tuesday from Madison Square Garden.