Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the star of the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far, but now he’s the latest big-name player to suffer an injury. Butler suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler came down awkwardly after this collision with Josh Hart:pic.twitter.com/kWBMnUtvTA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Butler stayed down for a while before limping off the court. The Heat star returned to the game and knocked down a pair of free throws before staying in for most of the rest of the game.

Despite Butler’s injury, which left him barely able to move the rest of the game, the Heat dominated down the stretch to pull out a 108-101 Game 1 victory. Butler essentially only stood in the corner on offense while doing what he could on defense, but the Knicks couldn’t take advantage of his lack of mobility and really struggled offensively in the final minutes.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Butler led the way for Miami with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 43 minutes of action. Gabe Vincent added 20 points, while Kyle Lowry was huge off the bench with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and four blocks.

In fact, it was Lowry who took over the game down the stretch on both ends of the court, delivering a number of winning plays to help secure the win with Butler hobbled. Lowry has had his own issues with injury as a member of the Heat, but this is the championship-winning player Miami was hoping for when it acquired him.

Butler will now try to recover from this injury in time for Game 2 on Tuesday night. It also remains to be seen if Julius Randle will play in Game 2 after he missed Game 1. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are already out for Miami.