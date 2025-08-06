There have been many instances in the long history of the NBA that can be considered where-were-you-when-it-happened moments: Julius Erving's reverse layup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Michael Jordan's series-clinching shot versus the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant's 81-point masterpiece against the Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat's release of their “Harlem Shake” video.

Okay, maybe not that last one.

Seriously, arguably the biggest watershed event for the Heat happened in the offseason in 2010 when LeBron James infamously announced that he will bring his talents to South Beach. The league was shaken to the core, changing its dynamics forever. Almost everyone remembers where they were when “The Decision” happened.

This season, Norman Powell will bring his talents to Miami. While he can surely help the team coming off a breakout campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers, the magnitude is nowhere near James' historic move. Safe to say, no Powell jerseys were burned.

Heat should've reacquired LeBron James in 2025 offseason

In a parallel universe, the Heat should've tried trading for James this offseason. A reunion in South Beach would've been an optimal situation for both camps. The Heat would've increased their chances of capturing a third title with “The King.” James, meanwhile, would've found himself in a familiar organization that helped him succeed in the past.

The Heat have a slew of assets they could've offered to the Lakers in exchange for the four-time MVP. They could've dangled a package centered around Andrew Wiggins, plus young talents Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Haywood Highsmith.

Of course, there would be financial constraints and tax issues (we're terrible at math), but for sure, Heat president Pat Riley would've found a way to make it happen. It's easy to imagine him, with his slicked-back hair and expensive cigar, convincing Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to agree to the trade over the phone.

Moreover, James and Riley could've patched things up after the do-it-all forward left Miami to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. The 80-year-old Riley admitted that he was “absolutely livid” when that happened since it threw a monkey wrench in the Heat's immediate future. There's also the infamous story of Riley banning cookies on the team plane, which didn't sit well with James. Heat icon Dwyane Wade said there was just “too much micromanaging at that point.”

Riley later admitted that James “did the right thing” by returning to his hometown.

If anything, James' return to the Cavaliers despite his acrimonious exit in 2010 only proved that he's not above making amends with his former team.

LeBron James' sensitive situation with Lakers

While James' return to the Heat seems unlikely, it's not impossible. Erik Spoelstra getting an arm sleeve tattoo feels more far-fetched. Recent remarks coming from James' camp implied that the 40-year-old veteran isn't too happy with the Lakers' vision.

James wants to win now, while the Lakers are more focused on the future. Something's got to give. The lucrative contract extension of star Luka Doncic only signaled further that he is now the torchbearer for the Purple and Gold in their quest to return to glory.

Amid the uncertainties in Los Angeles, the Heat could still swoop in and make an offer for James. A third banner in Miami would mean a lot to Riley, especially with retirement—with its unkempt hair and stale cigarette—feverishly knocking on his door. The Heat came close twice to capturing the title in 2020 and 2023 but fell short versus the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, respectively.

A core of James, Powell, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro may not be too potent on paper, but the Heat, with Spoelstra's genius, have succeeded with less talent. Hey, maybe it can even lead to not one, not two, not three, not four—you know the rest.