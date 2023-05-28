Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

After their miraculous Game 6 win over the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics have forced a Game 7. The Celtics looked dead and buried just a few days ago when they trailed the Heat 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, Joe Mazzulla’s team is a Game 7 victory away from pulling off the greatest comeback in the history of the NBA Playoffs.

Much of the NBA world seemed to count out the Celtics when they fell behind the Heat 3-0 in the series. There was speculation that Joe Mazzulla was on the verge of being fired. Should Boston finally consider breaking up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? None of those questions are being asked with the Celtics headed back home for Game 7 in hopes of reaching the 2023 NBA Finals.

“Faith, love, togetherness, physicality, belief, hope,” Mazzulla told reporters after Game 6 when asked how the Celtics have managed to force a Game 7. “All those things combined. But it starts with the locker room. Those guys had a choice to make and they chose to believe in each other.”

History had been on the Heat’s side. Teams that take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Playoffs have won their series 150 out of 150 times. Only three teams have forced a Game 7 after losing the first three games of a playoff series. All three of those teams came up short.

The Celtics are in a unique position. They are the only team that will host Game 7 after falling into a 3-0 series hole.

Boston was considered to be the much better team when the Eastern Conference Finals began. Jimmy Butler might be running out of gas. The Celtics are perfectly positioned to win Game 7 against the Heat and make the NBA Finals for a second straight year.