Joel Embiid is somehow reaching another level. The Philadelphia 76ers big man is proving to be one of the very best players in recent memory and is making yet another MVP case. Sixers coach Doc Rivers has a front-row seat for it all and it is not lost on him just how special Embiid is.

Rivers discussed Embiid and not only what makes him special but how he has grown as a player on The John Kincade Show. He said that the Sixers center is the best player he has ever coached.

Doc Rivers on @975JKShow: Joel Embiid is “the best talent I’ve ever coached…Two years ago, I don’t know if he could have mentally gotten through the poor shooting and I don’t know if he would have done the rest. Now he’s doing more.” pic.twitter.com/h81B90jTKh — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 24, 2023

“He’s generational. He’s the best talent I’ve ever coached,” Rivers said. It’s not shocking that the Sixers coach is lofting this massive praise at Embiid amid a fantastic season and following a big game. However, it is quite interesting to hear that take from someone who coached superstars like Kevin Garnett, Chris Paul, Tracy McGrady, Kawhi Leonard, Blake Griffin and Paul Pierce during some of their best seasons.

Rivers then explained a facet of Embiid that has made him extra great this season. It’s not just that he’s super talented but that he is finding ways to get into the right mindset to dominate even on his worst nights. In the Sixers’ recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid was a monster on defense and made a huge impact on the game despite a horrible 7-25 shooting performance.

“That’s the difference in Joel the first year and now,” Doc Rivers said. Two years ago, I don’t know if he could have mentally gotten through the poor shooting and I don’t know if he would have done the rest. Now he’s doing more. We talk about it with our players every day: ‘If I take away your best thing, how do you help the team?’”

Joel Embiid answered that question by rising to the occasion and playing, as he put it, Bill Russell-like defense to lead the Sixers to a win.