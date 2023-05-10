Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Joel Embiid was recently named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season and in the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers big man is proving why he won this award. Dealing with a knee issue, Embiid really has not lost a step and he has been dominating the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series over the last few games.

In Philadelphia’s critical Game 5 victory in Boston on Tuesday night, Embiid recorded his third consecutive 30-point game with 33 points on 10-23 shooting and he also finished the night with seven rebounds. Recording his 18th 30-point playoff game with the 76ers, Embiid tied Sixers legend Julius Erving for the second-most 30-point playoff games in team history, according to NBA History.

Joel Embiid records his 18th career 30+ point Playoff game, tying Julius Erving for 2nd in 76ers history: Allen Iverson (33 games)

Joel Embiid (18 games)

Julius Erving (18 games)

Hal Greer (17 games) pic.twitter.com/4SAgsMZAQY — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 10, 2023

While he still has a ways to go before tying Allen Iverson for first on this list, tying Dr. J is quite the accomplishment for Joel Embiid in a season that has been filled with milestones for him.

Leading the league in scoring for the second consecutive season and winning the MVP award as mentioned before, Embiid has only one goal on his mind and that is to bring a championship back to the city of Philadelphia for the first time since Erving did so in 1983.

After their Game 5 victory in Boston, the 76ers now hold a commanding 3-2 series lead and are one win away from advancing to their first Eastern Conference Finals since Iverson took them there in 2001. However, Iverson and the Sixers went on the lose to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2001 NBA Finals.

Embiid and the 76ers will be looking to close out their series against the Celtics on Thursday night in Philadelphia.