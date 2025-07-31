The Houston Astros have reunited with a franchise legend. Carlos Correa has been traded from the Minnesota Twins back to the Astros ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After leaving Houston in free agency before the 2022 season, Correa had an up-and-down run in the Twin Cities. Now, he is back with his original team in a deadline day stunner.

“Astros are finalizing deal for Correa now,” Jon Heyman reported, finishing off a thread of Correa reports throughout the day.

Correa is under contract through at least 2028 and has vesting options that can take him through 2032. A fire sale continues for the Twins while the Astros keep adding. Correa joins Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader as players the Twins have sold at this deadline. With the injuries in their infield, Houston pounced on a seller.

The Astros were dealt brutal news on Isaac Paredes earlier on MLB trade deadline day. The third baseman will be out for the season with a hamstring injury, according to Bob Nightengale. They also brought in Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the day to help with injuries. Jeremy Peña, who succeeded Correa at short, has also been out with an injury.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Correa will play third base for the Astros. ESPN's Jeff Passan spoke on the deadline drama involving this deal. “The Carlos Correa-to-Houston deal looked dead 24 hours ago. They revisited, bridged a significant financial gap, and Houston, with Isaac Paredes out for the season, welcomes home Correa, who waived his no-trade clause to approve the deal.”

The Astros have also been connected to starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Sandy Alcantara at the MLB trade deadline. They have lost Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco to Tommy John surgery this year. Can they pick up a big starter to make this a home run deadline?