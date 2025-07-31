The Houston Astros have reunited with a franchise legend. Carlos Correa has been traded from the Minnesota Twins back to the Astros ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After leaving Houston in free agency before the 2022 season, Correa had an up-and-down run in the Twin Cities. Now, he is back with his original team in a deadline day stunner.

“Astros are finalizing deal for Correa now,” Jon Heyman reported, finishing off a thread of Correa reports throughout the day.

Correa is under contract through at least 2028 and has vesting options that can take him through 2032. A fire sale continues for the Twins while the Astros keep adding. Correa joins Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader as players the Twins have sold at this deadline. With the injuries in their infield, Houston pounced on a seller.

The Astros were dealt brutal news on Isaac Paredes earlier on MLB trade deadline day. The third baseman will be out for the season with a hamstring injury, according to Bob Nightengale. They also brought in Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the day to help with injuries. Jeremy Peña, who succeeded Correa at short, has also been out with an injury.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Correa will play third base for the Astros. ESPN's Jeff Passan spoke on the deadline drama involving this deal. “The Carlos Correa-to-Houston deal looked dead 24 hours ago. They revisited, bridged a significant financial gap, and Houston, with Isaac Paredes out for the season, welcomes home Correa, who waived his no-trade clause to approve the deal.”

The Astros have also been connected to starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Sandy Alcantara at the MLB trade deadline. They have lost Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco to Tommy John surgery this year. Can they pick up a big starter to make this a home run deadline?

More Houston Astros News
Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a single during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park.
Astros rumors: Houston ‘bracing’ for long Isaac Paredes injury timetableChristopher Hennessy ·
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks on during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB rumors: Conflicting reports emerge on Astros, Twins Carlos Correa trade talksZachary Weinberger ·
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbar (21) makes a catch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Cardinals face potential fire sale ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with Astros and Phillies targeting Lars Nootbaar among trade candidates.
MLB rumors: Astros, Phillies targeting potential Cardinals fire saleYasmin Edañol ·
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
MLB rumors: Astros turn to Sandy Alcantara trade pursuit after Dylan Cease talks coolScotty White ·
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park.
Astros rumors: Houston making ‘big push’ for star Padres pitcherTroy Finnegan ·
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.
1 last-minute trade Houston Astros must complete before 2025 deadlineZachary Howell ·