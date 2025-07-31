With Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ready to get to the regular season, he’s still trying to improve his overall play. And the second-year standout sent a “night and day” warning to the NFL.

Daniels said he has noticed a big difference in his game as the summer has moved along, according to espn.com.

“Most definitely night and day,” he said, referring to his comfort with his teammates and Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is focused

Daniels said he’s seeing things better in 2025.

“It's being more comfortable in the offense,” Daniels said. “I understand what Kliff is calling and what we want to accomplish as an offense. I have different tools in my tool belt to get to different protections, to get to different runs versus certain looks.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said the game slowed down for a quick-processing player — last year.

“The more time in the system, it slowed down in a way,” Quinn said. “He could process things so much more quickly that it was harder to fool him on certain looks or certain things that would come up. There's some real confidence that comes with that.”

Also, Daniels has taken on a leadership role. Like the time he kicked veteran Austin Ekeler out of the huddle because of a false-start penalty.

“I'm the one that has to uphold the standard,” Daniels said. “If guys are false-starting, it's next guy up. I hold myself accountable. If I mess up, I look to Zach (Ertz) and guys like that to hold me accountable.”

Kingsbury said Daniels wants to be a great player, according to espn.com.

“He is very highly motivated, and that's always exciting for the organization,” Kingsbury said. “Just watching him move around. He’s not thinking as much. He’s playing fast and letting his natural gifts kind of take over. And that's what we want to see. I expect him to take a big jump.”

Center Tyler Biadasz said Daniels is growing.

“Every single day, that guy grows,” Biadasz said. “And he keeps raising the bar for himself and for the team, and his leadership has been awesome throughout. He leads by example on the field but also in the weight room, too, like how he's doing his workouts in the morning but just setting the tone early.”