For years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been looking to break through and make the Eastern Conference Finals. After their Game 5 victory on the road against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, the Sixers are one win away from being in the conference finals.

The 76ers defeated the Celtics 115-103 in a game that they controlled from the opening tip. League MVP Joel Embiid was fantastic with 33 points and seven rebounds and the secondary talent for Philadelphia really showed up to play. Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points, the most he has scored in this series, and he also finished with seven rebounds. Plus, Danuel House Jr. came off the bench and gave the Sixers 10 points in 15 total minutes. This was a monumental win for the 76ers not just in this series, but as a franchise as well.

Prior to Tuesday night, Philadelphia had never won a Game 5 on the road when the series was tied 2-2. That is no longer the case, as this win over the Celtics marked the first time in franchise history that they have won a road Game 5 in a series tied 2-2, according to Mike Lynch. This record takes the Syracuse Nationals into effect as well.

This has been a very historic season for the 76ers and there are quite a few parallels between this team and the 2000-2001 76ers, the last team to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. They had the league MVP in 2001 with Allen Iverson, as they have this year with Joel Embiid, and they won a critical Game 5 in 2001 to take command of that Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

“It’s not over. We have to get one more,” Embiid said after the game. “All of us. We have to show up.”

After opening the game with back-to-back three-pointers by Marcus Smart, Boston really did not hold any momentum in this game and they did not hold a lead in this game past the 7:38 mark in the first quarter. Philadelphia was fantastic defensively and they played with a sense of urgency after everyone counted them out of this game.

With Embiid playing at the highest level of his career, James Harden contributing in his floor general role and others like Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker stepping up in their respective roles, the Sixers are an extremely tough team to beat.

The 76ers now have a chance to end the Celtics’ season a lot sooner than many had anticipated, as Boston is looking to make it back to the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons. Game 6 of this series will be played in Philadelphia on Thursday night.