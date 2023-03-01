The days leading up to Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline have been very busy, and another big move was made on Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Kings made the shocking move of trading longtime goaltender Jonathan Quick, along with a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

To say this trade was a shock would be an understatement. Gavrikov had been involved in trade talks leading up to the deadline, and Korpisalo had been a trade candidate last offseason, so Columbus’ side of the trade isn’t too surprising. But Los Angeles trading away the goalie who won two Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe Trophy on his way to becoming a franchise icon? That came out of nowhere.

Quick has been with the Kings since they drafted him back in 2007. He was one of the pillars of the early 2010s teams that won two Stanley Cups, along with Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, and Dustin Brown. He is undoubtedly a Kings legend, but now he will likely retire wearing a different jersey. Needless to say, Quick’s departure prompted many heartfelt messages from appreciative Kings fans.

But how well did each team do in this trade? Without further ado, let’s grade this shocking trade between the Kings and the Blue Jackets.

Grading the Kings-Blue Jackets Trade:

Los Angeles Kings:

On paper, sure, the Kings accomplished their deadline goal of bolstering their middling defense. Gavrikov is a solid defenseman, and he should help a team that ranks 28th in shots against per game and 24th in penalty kill percentage. Korpisalo is also having a decent season, with a .913 save% and 3.17 goals against average, his best marks since 2020. The trade is fine on paper, but that’s not how we’re looking at it.

There’s no beating around the bush here in saying that the Kings did their longtime goalie dirty. Yes, Quick is having a bad season with an .876 save percentage and a 3.5 goals against average. And Quick also didn’t have a no-trade clause/no-move clause in his deal, so Los Angeles was completely in its right to trade him.

However, he is likely in the middle of his final NHL season and has done more than enough to deserve retiring with the team. Instead, the Kings traded him to the worst team in the league in the middle of the night with virtually no fanfare. It’s just not the end a franchise legend like Quick deserves.

As it turns out, fans weren’t the only ones upset about the deal. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that the entire team was “a bit down” after learning of the trade. He also said that Quick being unhappy with the trade was “an understatement.” This move could have serious implications on the team chemistry and morale for the rest of the season.

Via Frank Seravalli:

“To say Jonathan Quick is unhappy with the trade, I’m told, is ‘an understatement.’ The entire Kings team was a bit down after the game, a win, and you could understandably see it in Anze Kopitar’s face after a 4-goal night. Tough deal, Kings trading a franchise legend.”

Additionally, it’s also hard to feel like Los Angeles didn’t overpay for what it got. As mentioned previously, Gavrikov is a good defenseman, but whether or not he’s worth a first and a third is up for debate. Also consider that the Kings were heavily linked to Arizona Coyotes blue-liner Jakob Chycrun, who most would agree is a better player than Gavrikov.

All in all, while the Kings added some much-needed help on the blue line, the way they did it left a bad taste for many.

Final Grade: C-

Columbus Blue Jackets:

Leading up to the deadline, Columbus reportedly had a high asking price for Gavrikov. According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Blue Jackets were looking for first, third, and fourth-round picks for the blue-liner. Lo and behold, they got a similar, if not better, return.

To be blunt, Columbus is not making the playoffs this season. The Blue Jackets have the fewest points in the NHL, and are 23 points back of a playoff spot in the stacked Eastern Conference. So, it makes all the sense in the world to sell at the deadline and accrue draft capital.

As for Quick, Columbus could opt to flip him for even more assets. As previously mentioned, Quick is near the end of his career, and he likely wants another chance to win. Another trade would benefit both sides, and Columbus should try to make it happen. In fact, it looks like they are already trying to flip him.

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“Blue Jackets will try to quickly explore the market before Friday’s deadline to see if there’s interest on a playoff team for pending UFA Jonathan Quick. Which has has been communicated to the veteran goalie, and well, no doubt would be a desirable outcome for him.”

Even with his poor season, Quick’s wealth of playoff experience should be appealing. Some playoff teams, like the Seattle Kraken, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Vegas Golden Knights, have question marks in net, and Quick could be an intriguing option for them.

All together, Columbus accomplished its goal of acquiring future assets, and they still could get even more if they trade Jonathan Quick. It’s hard to complain about this move from the Blue Jackets’ perspective.

Grade: A