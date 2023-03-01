The NHL trade deadline is just a few days away, and several big moves have already been made. One move made on Wednesday morning involved the Columbus Blue Jackets trading away Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Jonathan Quick and and a pair of draft picks. Amid another rough season, the Blue Jackets are pushing themselves further towards a rebuild.

While everyone will pay attention to Gavrikov, who was one of the top trade targets on the market, the Blue Jackets may not be done with their wheeling and dealing. In fact, it looks like Quick, who was only recently picked up in this deal, may not be sticking around with Columbus very long, as the team will now begin exploring trade options for the veteran goalkeeper before the deadline strikes.

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“Blue Jackets will try to quickly explore the market before Friday’s deadline to see if there’s interest on a playoff team for pending UFA Jonathan Quick. Which has has been communicated to the veteran goalie, and well, no doubt would be a desirable outcome for him.”

This isn’t a very surprising decision, as the Blue Jackets don’t really have a need for a 37-year old goalie who has shown signs of decline this season. However, for a playoff team, Quick could be a valuable secondary goalie to give the team’s top goalie a breather every once in awhile. With the Blue Jackets looking to get whatever future assets they can, it will be interesting to see if they are successful in their quest to move Quick for a second time before the deadline.