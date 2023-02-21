The Columbus Blue Jackets will be sellers at the March 3 NHL trade deadline. And perhaps all eyes are on defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, who has sat out the last four games for “trade-related reasons.”

The Blue Jackets haven’t traded their minutes-eating blueliner yet, though that could soon change. The Boston Bruins have emerged as the frontrunner for Gavrikov, and a deal could be close.

“It seems like they’re closing in on a deal for Vladislav Gavrikov from Columbus,” Bruins reporter Ty Anderson told NBC Sports Boston recently. “The belief is that the Bruins have to make a trade before they can finalize this deal.”

This report fits recent reports coming out of Blue Jackets circles regarding Gavrikov’s situation. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reported the Blue Jackets have a deal in place but another move is needed to finalize a Gavrikov trade.

Portzline later doubled down on this report on Sunday. “GM Jarmo Kekalainen has a trade in place for Gavrikov; he won’t divulge what’s keeping the deal from being consummated,” the Blue Jackets reporter wrote.

Gavrikov is not the only player to be held out for trade-related reasons. The Arizona Coyotes held out defenseman Jakob Chychrun back on February 11, and he has not played since.

The Blue Jackets are not willing to risk injury to their biggest trade chip. Especially after seeing forward Gustav Nyquist go down with a season-ending injury that certainly affects his trade value.

The Blue Jackets want to move Gavrikov before the clock strikes midnight on the NHL trade deadline. It appears, however, we will have to wait a little longer to see how this all unfolds.