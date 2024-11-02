Karl-Anthony Towns is in his video vixen era. The NBA star was cast by girlfriend Jordyn Woods in the music video for her debut single, “Be With You.”

Woods, who is mostly known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner, dropped her first single about her romance with Towns.

“I’ll be everything you need/You know that I’m on your team/Glad heaven sent you to me/’Cause all I wanna do is be with you,” Woods sings on the record.

The influencer took to Instagram to show shots from the music video and how she overcame her fear to put out her debut single.

“It definitely took me out of my comfort zone but I feel like that’s how the best growth happens,” Woods wrote on Instagram. “I had an amazing team help me put this together basically overnight and it’s finally on my YouTube channel! I hope you guys love this little thing we did.”

While some fans were shocked that Woods could sing, this is not the first time she has showcased her vocal talent. Back in 2019, Woods was dressed as the kangaroo on “The Masked Singer.” Woods performed “No Air” by Jordin Sparks, “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn and Rihanna's “Diamonds” before placing in eigth in the competition.

Towns supported her inside the studio as by also trying his hand at making some songs.

“He himself has actually recorded some songs, too. The first song I actually recorded, we went to the studio together,” she said. “We’re both very competitive. I was getting really scared to get in the booth, and he was like, ‘Oh, well, I bet I can go in the other studio and record a song.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, bet! It’s a competition: Let’s see who finishes their song first.’”

So what's the ultimate goal for Woods?

“Maybe an EP, an album, who knows? The possibilities are endless, and I think with the positive response, why not keep putting out music? I already have a bunch of songs recorded,” she explained to Billboard.

Take a look at the music video below: