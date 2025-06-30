NBA free agency is right around the corner, and rumors are swirling across the league. Russell Westbrook is one key free agent that many are keeping tabs on, as he's a solid veteran who could help a lot of playoff-caliber teams. From the sounds of it, there is more than one team looking at Westbrook in free agency.

Rumors suggest the New York Knicks are targeting Russell Westbrook in free agency, according to insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. NBA free agency officially begins on Monday at 6 p.m. EST. There is a possibility that the 36-year-old point guard garners plenty of interest once the free agency window opens.

“Russell Westbrook has emerged as a potential free agent target for the Knicks.”

The Knicks join the Sacramento Kings as the two teams rumored to be interested in Russell Westbrook. It's said that the Kings were pursuing Trae Young in a trade, but are now looking to add Westbrook in free agency. However, with the Knicks now rumored to be involved, it could turn into a bidding war between the two franchises.

Although his production has decreased in recent years, Westbrook still proves to be a solid option off the bench. That's the exact role he played for the Denver Nuggets last season, as he provided a spark off the bench. Russell Westbrook ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the three-point line through 75 games played.

If he signs with the Knicks, or the Kings, for that matter, expectations are that Westbrook would maintain that level of production off the bench. In New York, he'd play as the backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson, who has been a superstar for the club since signing with them in the 2022 offseason.

Considering the Knicks are one of the teams to be making all-in moves to get into title contention, the rumors involving Russell Westbrook could come to fruition.