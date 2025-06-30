Jordan Clarkson just agreed to a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, making him a free agent this offseason. Initial reports claimed that teams with playoff aspirations next season are going to show interest in the former NBA Sixth-Man Award winner. Now, rumors are swirling that one of the teams linked to Clarkson is none other than the New York Knicks.

The Knicks were named as a potential landing spot shortly after he agreed to the buyout, according to Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd of Deseret News. Nothing is set in stone yet, but Clarkson could be heading to New York soon after 6 p.m. EST when free agency officially opens.

“Can confirm the news that Jordan Clarkson is finalizing a buyout with the Jazz, and it looks like the Knicks might be the landing spot.”

The 33-year-old guard has been a solid scorer throughout his career, especially coming off the bench. If he does end up signing with the Knicks, then New York would be acquiring a solid contributor who can improve the depth of the roster overall. Last season, Clarkson averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 40.8% from the floor and going 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Clarkson is coming off a 2024-25 campaign that saw him struggle with injuries. Although he played well when healthy, he only participated in 37 games for the Jazz last season. Jordan Clarkson was forced to undergo a procedure to deal with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. However, he is expected to be fully healthy by training camp.

New York might be one of the busiest teams in free agency, as rumors have the Knicks inquiring about Russell Westbrook as well. That's two veteran guards that bring plenty of experience to the table for a team that suffered another early exit from the playoffs.

Look for rumors to ramp up with teams across the league aiming to improve their rosters for next season. The Knicks have an opportunity to make some big splashes while still finding a new head coach as well.