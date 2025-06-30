The New York Knicks are expected to pursue a free-agent point guard this summer cycle. New York is squarely in its championship-contending window after making the Eastern Conference Finals and will likely make only a few tweaks to the roster to take the next step. Still, the franchise is undergoing a significant transition following the firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau, who had been at the helm for five years.

One weakness of this past season's team was the bench unit. While Thibodeau did not rely on the reserves a ton, there needs to be another gear for the team to make it out of the East. One key element of this unit will be how to maximize the potential of backup guard Miles McBride. The energetic 24-year-old was still very productive in his role, and he's on one of the best contracts in the league, but didn't quite take the scoring jump he's clearly capable of.

Article Continues Below

An upgrade at backup point guard could significantly help McBride, as well as Jalen Brunson, not have to shoulder the load of creating for others. And New York is looking at one of the best backup guards in the league in Tyus Jones. Knicks insider Ian Begley broke down in an interview with SNY.

“The Knicks, you look at what they have, they have this $5 million exception to offer free agents. They also have the veteran’s minimum exception. They have some tools to go out there and talk to free agents with, and I think Tyus Jones is a name that I'm keeping an eye on. Last summer, there was mutual interest between the Knicks and Jones, and Jones was even willing to take a pay cut to come to New York. He ended up choosing Phoenix, thinking it would be a very good situation for him, it didn’t work out, so he’s back on the market. I do think the Knicks will take a look at the backup guard market in free agency.”

Jones would be a massive addition to the Knicks' roster, especially if they do not expect second-year player Tyler Kolek to step into the backup point guard role. The 29-year-old is squarely in his prime and has gone three straight years where he's averaged at least 10 points and 5 assists. Jones is additionally terrific at taking care of the ball, which would be crucial for a Knicks team that struggled with turnovers during the postseason. Overall, this report is excellent news for New York as the franchise looks to win its first championship in over 50 years.