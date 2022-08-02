Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett isn’t expected to be the team’s starter by the time Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season rolls around, but there is always a chance for him to prove he’s more than just someone fighting for a backup role during training camp. When Pickett took some snaps with the third-team offense Monday, there were some who tried to interpret it as a sign of what his true position on the Steelers’ depth chart is at the moment, though head coach Mike Tomlin played that down right away.

Via the Steelers’ official website:

Tomlin, when asked about the new quarterback rotation: “There will be more of that. All of those guys are running in all groups, it’s just part of team development.” That was followed up with, “So we shouldn’t read into it as now Pickett is No. 2 and Mason is No. 3?” Tomlin said, “You should not, but I’m sure you will.”

Mitchell Trubisky is viewed as the no. 1 guy in the Steelers’ quarterback room, while Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Chris Oladokun are right behind the former Chicago Bears starter and Josh Allen’s backup with the Buffalo Bills.

Pickett was selected by the Steelers in the first round (20th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft after a memorable five-year stint in college with the Pittsburgh Panthers, during which he collected 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns against 32 interceptions.

Last season, the Steelers were just 21st in the NFL with 20.2 points per game and 15th with 221.1 passing yards per contest, while their offense relied mostly on Ben Roethlisberger who was clearly running on fumes. This time around, it must be nice for Pittsburgh to see a younger group of quarterbacks, each having the potential to be the starter in 2022.