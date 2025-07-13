The Texas A&M football team received a potentially damaging blow ahead of the 2025 season. Police arrested Aggies' star running back Le'Veon Moss early Sunday morning, potentially creating a hurdle ahead of his senior year.

Moss was arrested near 1 a.m. on Sunday in College Station on charges of disorderly conduct, KBTX news anchor Rusty Surette reported. Police found Moss getting heated at a group of people who were “attempting to talk to a female who was with him,” per Surette. The official police report alleges Moss made “threats to bystanders” despite police attempting to de-escalate the situation that led to his arrest.

Police did not identify the people Moss threatened, nor did they confirm who the woman was in relation to him. The report also did not specify what triggered his actions or the nature of the threats he made.

Police also arrested one of Moss' friends, Ledarius Jones, for “interference with public duties.” Jones appeared to intervene while police were detaining Moss.

Moss is coming off a breakthrough 2024 season, in which he notched a career-high 765 rushing yards on 6.3 yards per carry. However, his breakout campaign was cut short by a season-ending knee injury suffered against South Carolina late in the year.

Texas A&M needs Le'Veon Moss for 2025 college football season

Though his arrest will likely not lead to any further punishment, the Aggies should still be concerned with Le'Veon Moss. Texas A&M needs his production in 2025, particularly given how the 2024 season ended without him.

After a 7-1 start to the year, Texas A&M went just 1-3 down the stretch of the season to end with an 8-4 record and miss the College Football Playoffs. The 1-3 stretch began against South Carolina when Moss suffered his injury. The only game they won after that was against New Mexico State.

Despite the sluggish end, Texas A&M expects to compete in the SEC in 2025. The Aggies added key transfers Kevin Concepcion and Amari Niblack in the offseason to become one of the most intriguing teams in the upcoming season. While the SEC remains notoriously competitive, several top teams dealing with quarterback uncertainty open the window for dark horse candidates.