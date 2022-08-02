Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason.

On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on the field.

This comes after Kenny Pickett’s big day at practice, where the 24-year-old was elevated to QB2, taking reps with the second-team offense for the first time. Pickett took over for Mason Rudolph, who spent a majority of the day with the third-team offense.

While the rookie quarterback spent most of Monday’s practice with an elevated role, don’t get too excited. Per Joe Rutter, Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin was very clear on what this meant.

When Rutter asked if anyone should read into Pickett’s ascension, Tomlin responded “You should not, but I’m sure you will. There will be more of that. All of those guys will run in all groups. It’s part of team development.”

On the other side of things, Pickett’s dedication to improve after hours is something you shouldn’t ignore. This type of leadership is exactly what the Steelers were hoping for when they drafted the Pittsburgh Panther, and their young QB is already taking charge.

Miles Boykin is the receiver Pickett was throwing to once practice wrapped up. Boykin spent the first three-years of his career in Baltimore, starting 24 contests between 2019 and 2020.

With the Ravens, Boykin logged 33 receptions for 470 receiving yards. The 25-year-old has also totaled 7 touchdowns.

Boykin earned a PFF grade of 62.5 in 2020; A number that remains a career-high. The first-year Steeler tallied 545 total offensive snaps this year, with an additional 133 on special teams.

After being released by Baltimore with one-year left on his contract, Boykin signed with Pittsburgh. The pass catcher is hoping to show why the Ravens once believed he was a starting caliber receiver.