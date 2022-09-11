Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins link for 2nd TD of the 1st half as Vikings dominate Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is picking up where he left off from his record-breaking 2021 campaign.

Jefferson and Kirk Cousins have had their way in the Vikings’ Week 1 home opener against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins connected with Jefferson for a crucial 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then put the finishing touches on a dominant opening half with a 36-yard touchdown. The Packers secondary sure was in disbelief at seeing the speedy receiver with a multitude of open space around him on the field.

Justin Jefferson is good at football. He scores his 2nd TD of the day!



The Packers defense simply had no answer for Jefferson in the first half, as the third-year wideout finished with six receptions for 158 receiving yards. He aspired to break Randy Moss’ record for the most receiving yards in a single campaign in Vikings franchise history last season but ended up coming up a bit short. He is off to a stout start to reaching the feat this year.

Overall, Cousins has guided Minnesota to three scoring drives coupled with an astounding 7.7 yards per play average. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has also gotten himself involved in the fun with 48 rushing yards recorded.

There is still plenty of football to be played in this contest, but the Vikings are in the driver’s seat to clinching a convincing Week 1 win over their NFC North rival.