Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has taken a firm stance against the club's decision to exclude him from their plans, reported by goal.com. He threatens legal action if he is not reintegrated back into the squad.

With a remarkable 12-year history at Juventus, Bonucci has become a significant figure within the club. However, recent developments have seen the 36-year-old informed by new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and coach Massimiliano Allegri that his time with the team has come to an end. Unwilling to accept this outcome, Bonucci has reportedly sent an email through his lawyer, formally demanding his reinstatement into the squad.

Despite having a contract that extends until the conclusion of the next season, Bonucci's future with the club hangs in the balance. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the experienced center-back is prepared to take legal action if Juventus doesn't address his plea. Meanwhile, Juventus remains resolute in their decision to move on from Bonucci and maintain that he is no longer part of their future plans.

Amid these developments, various potential destinations have emerged for Bonucci. Lazio and Sampdoria, the latter being managed by his former teammate Andrea Pirlo, have been linked as possible landing spots. Additionally, the Major League Soccer (MLS) has emerged as another option, with the LAFC featuring his long-standing defensive partner, Giorgio Chiellini.

While the most likely scenario seems to be Leonardo Bonucci's eventual departure from Juventus, the details surrounding his departure and his next destination remain to be determined. Regardless, this situation highlights the complexities that arise when a loyal and long-serving player's journey at a club comes to a contentious crossroads.