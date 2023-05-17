Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has announced his retirement at the end of the upcoming season, in June 2024, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 36-year-old center-back shared this news, signaling the end of an era for the Italian giants.

In a recent interview, Bonucci expressed his pride in his achievements at Juventus, stating, “When I retire in a year, an era of the defense will be over. I’m really proud of what I did at Juventus.” His retirement will mark the conclusion of a remarkable chapter in both Italian and world football.

Bonucci, alongside his long-time defensive partner Giorgio Chiellini, has formed one of the most formidable defensive duos in the history of the sport. The duo has been an integral part of Juventus’ success over the years, helping the club claim numerous domestic titles and reach the pinnacle of European competitions.

Their partnership extends beyond club football, as they have also been instrumental in Italy’s national team achievements. The defensive pairing played a crucial role in Italy’s triumph in the UEFA European Championship 2020, showcasing their leadership and defensive prowess on the international stage.

Bonucci’s decision to retire comes as a bittersweet moment for Juventus fans, who have witnessed his exceptional performances and unwavering commitment to the club. His departure will undoubtedly leave a void in the Juventus defense, requiring the club to search for a suitable replacement to carry on the legacy left by Bonucci and Chiellini.

As the upcoming season unfolds, fans will have the opportunity to savor Bonucci’s final moments on the pitch, cherishing the impact he has made throughout his career. His retirement will mark the end of an extraordinary era, leaving a lasting legacy and a place in the hearts of Juventus supporters worldwide.

The footballing world will bid farewell to a true defensive stalwart next summer, and Bonucci’s name will forever be remembered as one of the greats to have graced the game.