Despite being linked with a potential transfer to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic seems to have a clear preference for his future, reported by goal.com. The 23-year-old striker reportedly favors staying at Juventus rather than making a move to the English Premier League.

Recent rumors have circulated about a possible transfer of Vlahovic to Chelsea, with the Serie A side considering a swap deal involving Lukaku and a fee. However, according to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serbian forward is content with staying at Juventus. While he is aware of the transfer speculation, Vlahovic did not actively request a move away from the club and is not opposed to exploring new opportunities in the future, if they arise.

Vlahovic joined Juventus in January 2022 for a significant transfer fee, and he arrived with a reputation as one of the most promising young strikers in European football. Although his goal-scoring record at Juventus has been modest, the 6ft 3in forward continues to be considered a valuable asset.

Should Dusan Vlahovic decide to leave Juventus, it won't come easily, as his contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026. This timeline aligns with the expiration of Lukaku's contract at Chelsea. Despite the transfer speculation and ongoing negotiations, Vlahovic seems focused on his current team's upcoming challenges. He is preparing for Juventus' opening match of the season against Udinese on August 20, signaling his commitment to the club's immediate future.