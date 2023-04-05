Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, the junior announced on his Twitter page.

“Dear Jayhawk Nation: It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” he said. “This magical place has changed my life forever, and I will always be appreciative of my time playing with Kansas across my chest. Through the tough times, and the brightest days, I can always count on God, my family and my forever love for KU.

“No matter where life takes me next, I will always have a home in Lawrence.”

A former four-star recruit out of Denton, Texas, Jalen Wilson committed to the Jayhawks over offers from North Carolina, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue and UCLA, among others, according to 247Sports. He was one of four 4-star recruits to enter Kansas’s 2019 recruiting class, joining forward Tristan Enaruna, guard Dajuan Harris and Christian Braun in a class that ranked 15th in the nation.

Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20.1 points per game in 35.4 minutes played, surpassing the next-highest scorer, freshman guard Gradey Dick, by six points. He added 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, good enough for first and third place on the team, respectively.

Kansas went 28-8 in the 2022-23 season, the fourth recorded season for Jalen Wilson, earning a record of 13-5 against conference opponents and 15-1 at home. Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Big 12 Championship Final, which saw the Texas Longhorns defeat the Jayhawks during a 76-56 win in the T-Mobile Center.

“Give Texas a lot of credit. They played really well,” Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts said, via ESPN. “They’re very athletic; we knew that. Fast.

“They have some really good offensive players. I thought we did a good job early in the game, but then we missed a bunch of bunnies, easy shots and putbacks that could have kept us in the game, and then I think fatigue took over.”