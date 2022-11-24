Published November 24, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

It may only be November, but Wisconsin and Kansas sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. ensured that college basketball was back in full swing.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. nearly stunned the basketball world on Thursday when he made a reverse layup at the last possible second against the Wisconsin Badgers to prevent a crushing upset for the No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

KANSAS WINS IT WITH 0.2 REMAINING pic.twitter.com/my8QQbgPaG — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 24, 2022

A missed 3-pointer from Kansas sophomore forward Zach Clemence almost sealed the upset loss with just seconds remaining. In a last-ditch effort to keep the Jayhawks’ hopes of remaining in the top 3 of the Associated Press polls for the first time since last March, junior forward Jalen Wilson tipped the ball out of Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl’s hands just before the Badgers could call the last of their timeouts. A clever and desperate cut from Bobby Pettiford Jr. put him in the perfect position to corral the tipped rebound, reversing the ball off the backboard before hitting the deck from a hit from freshman guard Connor Essegian.

The layup was Pettiford Jr.’s only field goal attempt of the game. He ended the afternoon with a perfectly-balanced two points, two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers. The former four-star guard committed to the Jayhawks in early 2021 after being recruited by head coach Bill Self and now-Texas Longhorns assistant coach Jerrance Howard, according to 247Sports.

Wilson ended up leading the undefeated Jayhawks in scoring with 29 points on a 45% field goal percentage while pulling down 14 defensive rebounds.

The highlight happened one day after Appalachian State senior forward Dibaji Walker threw down a dunk so hard, he almost hurt himself against East Tennessee State.

The Jayhawks stay in Paradise Island as they take on the winner of a Thursday matchup between USC and Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.