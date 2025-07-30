Linebacker Deontae Lawson was one of the leaders of the Alabama football defense last season, but he suffered a heartbreaking injury near the end of the regular season that ended his 2024 campaign early. Lawson went down with a knee injury against Oklahoma that ended his season, but he is back in 2025 for another ride with the Crimson Tide. He has worked hard to get back to 100%, and now the season is right around the corner.

Teams across the country are beginning training camp as the 2025 college football season is going to kick off in just a few weeks. The Alabama football team will play its first game Labor Day Weekend, and Deontae Lawson is working toward his highly anticipated return. The Crimson Tide are taking things slow with him right now.

“His trajectory is going up,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday, according to an article from On3. “Deontae, his leadership is the thing that’s really come out. So that’s exciting. He’s going to be limited, just the number of reps, the volume I guess is the best way to put it, and what he can take as expected. And that was going to be the plan just with his timeline from the beginning.”

There is still some work to be done before Alabama starts the season in a month, but it sounds like Lawson is in a good spot as training camp begins.

“But it was great just having him out there,” DeBoer continued. “I think he feels really good about being out there. Mentally and physically, I think he’s in a really good spot. But there’s still progress to be made as we build toward the first game.”

The first game of the season is a big one for Lawson and the Crimson Tide as they will be on the road playing Florida State. The Seminoles shockingly only won two games last year, so it's hard to know what to expect from them this season. However, Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos is very confident about playing Alabama, and he has been vocal about it.

Castellanos has been talking trash about the Tide this offseason, and Lawson and his teammates are hearing it.

“It definitely ignites us a little bit,” Lawson said. “We can’t really think too much on that, because it’s just going to come down to what we do, and how we prepare that week. … All disrespect will be addressed accordingly.”

Who knows how good this Florida State team will be in 2025, but that matchup in Week 1 will be heated regardless. It's going to be a lot of fun, and it's not that far away. Hopefully Deontae Lawson will be at 100% for that one.