The Big 12 annually features offensive fireworks. And the 2025 season will feature a deep group of quarterbacks from Sam Leavitt to Josh Hoover. But let's not ignore the secondary units populating in the Big 12.

Travis Hunter creates an opening here for top DB in the conference. Of course he also won the Heisman Trophy with his offensive prowess. Perhaps a Colorado teammate of his will thrive under Deion Sanders — and make his own case for NFL Draft first round status.

But how deep is the Buffaloes secondary? Meanwhile, does defending conference champ Arizona State field the deepest defensive back unit?

ASU already has the conference's top QB in Sam Leavitt. Jordyn Tyson headlines the best returning Big 12 wide receivers. Time to see if the Sun Devils, or the likes of Colorado and TCU, feature the conference's deepest secondary.

5. Colorado

“Coach Prime” has a reloaded defensive line unit. But the backend comes with the most snaps.

DJ McKinney will garner NFL attention. The key college football transfer portal addition from Oklahoma State rises as CB1 in Hunter's absence. He quietly swatted nine passes and picked off three passes opposite of Hunter.

Nickelback Preston Hodge adds experience here too. He broke up seven passes before missing the final four games with an injury. Makari Vickers arrives via Oklahoma to fill depth and provide an extra cover corner. Vickers earned an 87 grade by 247Sports in the transfer portal. Towering 6-foot-3 DB Noah King arrives too via Kansas State, which drew additional praise. How this unit gels quickly will get CU rising on this list.

4. Texas Tech

Colorado and Sanders weren't the only ones hitting the portal hard. The Red Raiders revamped their secondary too with seasoned college vets.

Brice Pollock surfaced as a Dec. 2024 addition. He delivered nine pass breakups with Mississippi State in 2024 — facing the rugged Southeastern Conference gauntlet. Tarrion Grant from Purdue adds another power conference newcomer here. Even FCS star Cole Wisniewski brings impressive height (6-foot-4) and ball skills from North Dakota State.

Maurion Horn and A.J. McCarty are the returning Red Raiders here. But head coach Joey McGuire aggressively addressed the nation's 132nd pass defense in the offseason. The incoming transfers should become a shot in the arm for this struggling unit.

3. Iowa State

The Cyclones restocked here too. But bring back two all-conference performers.

Cornerback Jontez Williams is back in Ames. Williams picked off four passes as a sophomore. Free safety Jeremiah Cooper joined him in earning All-Big 12 honors — producing a team-best eight PBUs. Now Lindenwood transfer Tre Bell adds to the unit, who was the No. 31 ranked portal CB by 247Sports.

Iowa State ranked first among Big 12 pass defenses during its run to the conference title game. Before Leavitt lit them up for three touchdowns at AT&T Stadium. It's a somewhat younger unit. But head coach Matt Campbell won't hesitate to rely on this crew.

2. TCU

The Horned Frogs could even be better. Even after surrendering only 185 passing yards per game.

Bud Clark will contend for best safety in the conference. He's back for the rare sixth season of eligibility and brings 11 career interceptions in tow. Junior Jamel Johnson forms a strong safety tandem with Clark.

CB Channing Canada started in the last five games — delivering a trio of five-tackle games. Devean Neal brings versatility as a hard-hitting safety/linebacker hybrid for the 4-2-5. Lastly, former prized LSU four-star Kylin Jackson and ex-Washington commit Elijah Jackson arrive to Fort Worth ready to boost this already stellar unit.

1. Arizona State

The champs bring back four of five DB starters from their Big 12 title run. Catapulting ASU to the top here.

So who comes back to the desert? Keith Abney and Javan Robinson form a stout CB duo here. The former denied nine passes his side last season. The latter impacted immediately with three interceptions in coming over from Washington State.

But the Sun Devils feature familiar faces at both safety spots. Myles Rowser (strong safety) and All-Big 12 performer Xavien Alford (free safety) head back to Tempe. Alford is commanding NFL attention after hitting a career-best 85 total tackles.

ASU must replace defensive most valuable player Shamari Simmons at NB. Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove will get dibs on that role. But this unit is the deepest and most talented in the Big 12.