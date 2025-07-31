Right now is an exciting time to be a Texas football fan as the program is in as good of shape as it has seen in a while. The Longhorns have an outstanding head coach in Steve Sarkisian, and they have made the College Football Playoff semifinals two years in a row. This surge has come at the perfect time as Texas just made the transition into the SEC last season, and it is one of the best teams in the conference right now. To make things evem better for Longhorns fans, the Arch Manning era is about to begin.

Arch Manning has been with the Texas football team for two seasons now, but he hasn't been the starting quarterback yet. He has been behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart, but his time has finally come. We have still seen Manning play a lot of meaningful snaps in his career, and college football analyst Joel Klatt sees a lot of Trevor Lawrence in him. Klatt recently ranked the top 10 players in college football for the 2025 season, and he has Manning at #4.

“Because of his name, people roll their eyes and they're like, ‘Hey, man, let him do something. Is he really that good?' My answer is yes,” Joel Klatt said during a recent episode of his podcast. “If you watch the film, if you actually see the way that he plays, the way that he moves, the throws that he can make. Arch Manning deserves a spot on this list. In his two starts, he reminded me a lot of Trevor Lawrence when Trevor Lawrence was at Clemson. An athletic guy that didn't beat you with his athleticism, but could, but beat you with his arm.”

Manning did get a couple of starts last season while Quinn Ewers was injured, and he looked good. He threw for nearly 600 yards in those two games, and he threw four touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also threw four touchdown passes in a game that he didn't start in. The Texas offense had a lot of success with Manning in the game.

“Smart, competitive, great pedigree, obviously. In his two starts, 13 total touchdowns, two interceptions, like the guy can play,” Klatt continued. “Texas could be a more dangerous offense. I do believe that you have to account for him as an athlete and as a runner, we saw that in some of those games, his ability to take it the distance is there, so you have to account for that at least, at a minimum, which is difficult because there's only so many defenders that you get to deploy as a defensive coordinator.”

Ewers was a good QB for Texas, but the ceiling is a lot higher with Manning because of the throws that he can make.

“Then you have the aspect that he can threaten the grass on the field, to what I would say, a greater extent than what [Quinn] Ewers did,” the Fox analyst said. “Ewers was a really good player. I loved Ewers. But Manning makes throws that I think scare defensive coordinators versus just, ‘Yeah, he can make the throw.' Because he can threaten the outside of the numbers from the far hash down the field.”

Everything that Manning is able to do snowballs into more and more issues for the defense, and that is what makes him such a good QB.

“Well now all of a sudden what you're doing is you're expanding the defense,” Klatt added. “When you expand the defense, you expand the seams in the defense. You put a greater level of importance on each individual's ability to tackle in space, and now all of a sudden, the defense is in more under more stress. When the defense is under more stress, they're more apt to give up big plays, give up yardage, give up first downs, give up points. So Manning is going to be a better option for Texas. I think he's going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”

The hype that is surrounding Arch Manning is at a level that we haven't seen in a long time. The Texas football team got a good one, and he is going to be a very exciting player to watch this season.