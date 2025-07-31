The 2025 LSU football team is set to be one of the best in the country. Head coach Brian Kelly brought a monster of a haul in the transfer portal and high school recruiting. One of the keys to this season is the offense, and they brought over a big-time transfer in Nic Anderson as a wide receiver from Oklahoma, but he was recently in a car accident and missed time.

Brian Kelly addressed what happened with Nic Anderson and gave a good update on his injury. Anderson was in a minor car accident recently, but after he went through concussion protocol, Kelly said he is cleared to return on Thursday.

“We kept him out of contact today,” Kelly said in a press conference. “He had gone through our concussion protocol. We wanted to ensure that he had gotten into a little fender bender. He’s cleared out concussion protocol, and today was his non-contact day. He’ll be able to get into 11-on-11, 7-on-7 tomorrow.”

Anderson is recovering from a car accident that happened on July 11. Even though he passed his tests, LSU football was extra careful with him before clearing him for all drills.

Anderson was a three-star recruit in high school but became one of the best receivers available in the transfer portal after entering it. He had a great year in his freshman season, but missed almost all last season due to injury, only appearing in one game.

“We didn’t want to get into a situation where, as you know, the medical issues with him at Oklahoma were real,” Kelly said at SEC Media Days. “So, we just wanted to be careful with him.”

LSU football hopes a healthy Anderson can fulfill the potential everyone believes he has. Two years ago, he finished with 798 yards and 10 touchdowns on only 38 receptions, which equated to 21 yards per catch. If Anderson returns to that form, he becomes an unguardable receiver out wide for Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU Tiger offense.

LSU and Anderson will face a brutal schedule in the SEC, which does not include their opener against Clemson. Having Anderson back is pivotal for the offense. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior has a lot of talent, and this offense should be able to unlock it.

Clemson is a massive game for Brian Kelly and the Tigers, especially given how much LSU has struggled in its last five season openers. It does not get any easier with a road game against Clemson. However, this roster is loaded, and Brian Kelly has even said it's his best yet.