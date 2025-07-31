The Oregon football team picked up a massive addition to its 2026 recruiting class on Thursday as five-star EDGE Anthony Jones announced that he will play for the Ducks. Jones is one of the best players in the entire 2026 class, and he is joining an already stacked recruiting class. Alabama and Texas A&M were two big threats to the Ducks here, but he decided that he wants to play for Dan Lanning and Oregon.

“BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Anthony ‘Tank' Jones has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 255 EDGE from Mobile, AL chose the Ducks over Alabama & Texas A&M.”

Anthony Jones is from Alabama, but he is making the move to the Pacific Northwest to play for the Oregon football team.

“Bama 2 Eugene ScoooDucks,” he said upon his commitment.

Jones is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #18 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #4 EDGE and the #1 player in the state of Alabama. The home-state Tide tried to keep him, but Oregon won the battle.

“Physically imposing pass rusher in possession of a high octane motor that allows him to generate pressures in both a two or three point stance while operating in an odd front,” Jones' scouting report states. “Already north of 230-pounds as a rising senior, Jones displays a collegiate ready frame in conjunction with an explosive lower half that bodes well for his ability to make an impact sooner rather than later at the next level.”

Oregon is getting a player who is good enough to make an immediate impact with the program, and he is good enough to have a professional career as well.

“Although he’s not the most dynamic mover off the edge, the three-sport athlete makes good use of his ability to attack leverage while demonstrating the ability to win with quickness or power at the point of attack,” the scouting report continues. “A polished defender with a sneaky athletic profile, Jones appears more geared to add value as a run defender early in his collegiate career while projecting as a high floor 3-4 OLB that can also add situational pass rush ability off the edge in obvious passing downs.”

The 2026 Oregon football recruiting class is shaping up to be a special one as Dan Lanning continues to knock it out of the park on the recruiting trail. He has put the Ducks in position for sustained success.