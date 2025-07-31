Tennessee football swooped up a massive college football recruiting win in the Mountain region. Winning over this five-star amid a push from Michigan and Utah.

The Volunteers grabbed Salesi Moa from Odgen, Utah. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirmed the 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete had the hometown Utes in his final running. Same with the Wolverines.

But he told Fawcett “801 to 865” in announcing his verbal commitment to Tennessee. Signaling the switch in area code for the future on Moa's end.

Josh Heupel and the Vols land the nation's No. 2 overall athlete for the 2026 class. Moa was one of the top uncommitted prospects still left. Now he just boosted a growing '26 class in Knoxville.

How Tennessee is shaping up recruiting wise

Heupel and the Vols face some heavy hitters on the recruiting trail. They annually have to find a way to out-recruit some mammoth programs — all part of their Southeastern Conference gauntlet. Tennessee has to out-recruit Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU and now Texas among others in the SEC.

So how is the '26 class measuring up in Knoxville?

The Vols rank ninth per 247Sports with 23 hard commits. They rank lower by On3/Rivals at No. 12 overall.

But Heupel and company have lured in star-studded recruits to close out July. One is supersized offensive tackle JB Shabazz — a 6-foot-7 prospect who spurned Ohio State for the Vols. Shabazz verbally committed on the 12th.

Tennessee even beat out two SEC rivals for defensive back Jowell Bombay. The Marietta, Georgia native said no to South Carolina and Georgia. He committed three days prior to Shabazz's decision.

But the Vols pulled off their most epic recruiting day at the start of the month. Linebacker TJ White handed Tennessee a four-star win. Then three-star defensive lineman Dereon Albert announced for UT on the same day. Both became July 1 verbal commits.

The Moa verbal hands Heupel and Tennessee the state of Utah's top prospect by 247Sports. He's described as a tough to cover wide receiver by Greg Biggins of 247Sports. But can also impact the game at safety.