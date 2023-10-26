The Michigan football sign-sealing scandal has become the talk of the country. It remains to be seen whether or not discipline will be handed down to the Wolverines, and with each passing day, more and more details emerge regarding the situation with Connor Stalions, who purchased tickets to numerous games and even was caught on camera. This situation has been a big talking point, and now former Oklahoma football HC Bob Stoops offered his thoughts in an appearance on the Morning Animals radio show, and it was harsh (h/t John Brice of Football Scoop):

“If it's true, oh, absolutely [it is a big deal]. That's ridiculous. Everyone (saying), ‘Oh, it happens all the time!' No, it doesn't. I've never heard of that. In all my years of football and every team I've ever been on, sure, do we look across the field and if you can see it, that's your job to do. You know what I'm saying, if I'm able to just in my plain eye look over there and know what they're doing, I should be doing that…But to video people and to send people to scout and marry up a signal with the play … No, no, no. That's terrible. It goes against everything we're about. That's wrong, if it happened.”

Bob Stoops was at the college level as a head coach for a long time, with his most successful run coming with the Oklahoma football program. He won a national title, won the Big 12 10 times, and was the Walter Camp Coach of the Year twice and the Big 12 Coach of the Year six times, among plenty of other accolades. So, he has seen it all, and he didn't hold back on the scandal involving Michigan.

The outcry has been far and wide, with Brian Kelly and Nick Saban advocating for NFL-style helmets with radios, and then Deion Sanders offering one of the more unique takes on the situation. But, as former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops said, if it's true, it's a big deal, and the investigation might take a while before action is determined.