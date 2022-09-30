The Kansas State football program can admire Texas Tech football, but it must find a way to eclipse it in a pivotal Big 12 contest. Kansas State Texas Tech should be a dogfight. Let’s make some Kansas State football predictions.

Kansas State Football Predictions For Game Vs Texas Tech Football

4. Kansas State Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez will throw an interception

Adrian Martinez was brilliant against the Oklahoma Sooners, making clutch throws and finding running lanes against an overpursuing OU defense which frequently got caught out of position and did not establish containment. Martinez looked like a much better quarterback than he ever did at Nebraska under former Husker coach Scott Frost. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman took a risk in bringing Martinez to the Wildcats. That risk looked like a bad bet when KSU lost at home to Tulane in Week 3. The Wildcats scored just 10 points and fell to the Green Wave. However, Klieman and his staff coached up Martinez against Oklahoma, a team Klieman has consistently bothered since coming to Manhattan, Kan. Martinez certainly showed what he is capable of against OU, but the broader reality about Martinez is that he is inconsistent. He will show glimpses of his talent but then turn around and make mistakes. Are we ready to assume Martinez will play the way he did against Oklahoma every single week? No. A slight amount of regression is more likely than not. Martinez will throw one pick in this contest against Texas Tech.

3. Kansas State Wildcats will hold Texas Tech under 300 yards

The Kansas State defense faced Oklahoma on the road last week. The Wildcats were never going to smother the Sooner offense; they just needed to contain it. They accomplished their task, limiting Oklahoma to 27 points until the Sooners scored a meaningless garbage-time touchdown to eclipse 30 points. Kansas State defended its own third of the field extremely well. A bend-don’t-break philosophy kept Oklahoma from making big plays and frustrated the Sooners.

Against Texas Tech, Kansas State is playing an offense which has its moments, but is erratic. Texas Tech was solidly outplayed by North Carolina State’s defense a few weeks ago. Texas Tech was potent but uneven in its most recent game versus the Texas Longhorns. Crucially, Kansas State has a defense which is significantly better than Texas. That difference should enable KSU to hold the Red Raiders under 300 yards. Texas Tech is likely to be emotionally drained after the win over Texas last week. KSU is not the defense a team should want to face one week after a very taxing game.

2. Kansas State Wildcats will score two third-quarter touchdowns

The game might be close in the first half, but with Kansas State playing at home and Texas Tech coming off an overtime win over Texas, you’re going to see the Wildcats wear down the Red Raiders after halftime. Kansas State is a patient team which depends on maintaining discipline and concentration while the opponent loses focus and stamina. This formula should serve the Wildcats well in this Big 12 game in Week 5.

1. Kansas State Wildcats will beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 showcase

Kansas State is an annoying team to play. That is meant as a rich compliment. The Wildcats are well-schooled, and this is the kind of situation in which they thrive, taking advantage of a weary opponent coming off a taxing, extended-length game. Kansas State wins by 17.