One of the best stories of the NBA Summer League has been the development of Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland. The second year forward has been a major reason behind the Pistons' undefeated start through their first two games. Holland provided some insight about his growth to the media after the Pistons defeated the Houston Rockets 98-83.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot. I took the summer day by day, being in the gym every single day, working on my shot, watching film, just learning the pace of the game and everything,” Holland elaborated, per Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. “Studying Cade's (Cunningham) game, studying what he sees on the floor, and everything. I feel like it's definitely been helping me.”

Having Cunningham as an influence can be a major benefit for a young player growing in the NBA. Cunningham is coming off an All-NBA campaign, averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds last season. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been one of the biggest advocates of Cunningham's influence and leadership for the Pistons.

There have been traces of Holland's growth in the Summer League that show he has been learning from the Pistons' franchise point guard. Not only is Holland impressing with 21.5 points per game on 54% shooting from the field. The growth is on display with confidence in his jump shot. Detroit's 2024 No. 5 draft selection is shooting 55% from the field, knocking down 6-of-11 attempts.

Holland has connected on a variety of different jump shots that show his offensive game is expanding. Fans have seen Holland make catch-and-shoot triples, stepback 3s, and contested midrange jumpers as well.

There have also been several plays showing Holland's improved court vision as a passer. Quality buckets at the rim have been created by Holland drawing defenders to him and making the extra pass to cutting teammates. He noted more of the work he has put in through the offseason for his game to take that next step.

“Me and Freddie V (assistant coach Fred Vinson) definitely have been in the gym for sure,” Holland explained. “It's no secret behind that. I'm going out here trying to keep playing my game and show what I'm going to be doing during regular season and playoffs. I'm definitely focused on my shot a lot, but I'm still locked in on defense and locked in on making the right play every single night.”

Article Continues Below

Ron Holland clears the air with new Pistons teammate

One of the biggest attributes to Holland's character as a basketball player is that he does not back down from anybody. There were numerous altercations with Holland in the middle of scuffles with other players last season, including new Pistons guard Duncan Robinson.

Holland and Robinson got tied up in a grapple when the Pistons played against the Miami Heat back in March. Holland addressed the altercation and where they stand now as teammates in Detroit.

“We kind of made a little joke about our little scuffle,” Holland noted. “That's all good, I love that dude. We're going to have fun some fun this year. Everybody knows he shoots the laces off the ball, so he's definitely going to fit in with this team this year for sure.”