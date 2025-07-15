LiAngelo Ball's estranged wife, Rashida Nicole, is speaking out amid allegations that the rapper's ex-girlfriend has been harassing her.

Gelo recently announced that he has filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole, a week after she shared that she is expecting their first child together. However, the split is only one of the issues the model is facing, as she reacted to Nikki Mudarris' recent interview with Jason Lee.

“I was really trying to chill bc I am pregnant,” Rashida Nicole wrote in her Instagram Story on July 14. “But I am sooo tired of this bish keep talking about me! So let’s talk about it!!! It’s giving obsessed! You are sooo focused on blaming me for y’all problems! He decided to leave!”

Rashida Nicole claims that this has been an ongoing issue in her and Gelo's former relationship.

“I do not mention you nor do I care! This lady has harassed me the entire time behind the scenes, trying to have ppl call me to abort my baby, wishing death on my unborn child, and so much more! I’m done!” Rashida Nicole continued.

While Rashida Nicole is frustrated by the situation, she also looks at Mudarris speaking about her as “free promo” and is going to dedicate her time to resting.

“And just a PSA: My due date is in December so again y’all do the math!” she added. “Thank you from all the free promo though… while I’m Baking this beautiful baby!!! Thank you to all the negative, miserable people for your expert opinions and comments bc you know what’s going on in my life better than I do! How could I ever forget?

Rashida Nicole concluded: “Sit back, relax and enjoy the show bc I know i am!! … Let her cook! …. I’m just loading up!!!!”

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball's Relationship

Mudarris and Gelo share two children together with: a son named LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024. Rashida Nicole's child with Gelo will be her second as she has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star and “Tweaker” rapper broke up this year when Mudarris shared online that he cheated on her and got another woman pregnant. She claims the former G League hooper broke up with her via text a few weeks after their daughter was born.

“He had a meeting in New York… and he didn’t text me for like three days, we didn’t talk,” Mudarris said, adding that his behavior was peculiar. “Then he texted me and said, ‘We need to co-parent, I got someone pregnant.’ Just like that… and [our daughters] is only four weeks at the time.”

Gelo moved on to Rashida Nicole and court documents obtained by TMZ state that the couple got married in March 2025 and that their date of separation was June 15. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. While Rashida Nicole clapped back at Mudarris she has not publicly spoken about the divorce and neither has Gelo.