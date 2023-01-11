Just days after Deuce Vaughn announced that he would be entering the 2023 NFL draft, Kansas State has addressed the running back position. Former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward is set to transfer to the school.

Treshaun Ward took to Twitter to announce the move.

“You have to go through some stages to get to better stages,” wrote Ward.

During his time at Florida State, Treshaun Ward showed legitimate potential. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in 22 total games. He recorded 1,143 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 176 carries during this stretch. Through the air, he added 28 receptions for 186 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Upon his arrival to Kansas State, Ward will have a key role to fill. He will be stepping in for Deuce Vaughn, who during his time at Kansas State proved to be one of the best ball carriers in school history.

Over his three seasons at Kansas State, Vaughn looked like a star. In 37 collegiate games, he recorded 3,604 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 651 total carries. Through the air, he added 116 receptions for 1,280 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Upon his arrival, Treshaun Ward will likely have the opportunity to take over as Kansas State’s lead running back. If all goes to plan, he will be able to step in and produce from day one. Based on what he was able to do while at Florida State, he has the potential to be a key playmaker on this offense. He will likely be a key contributor come the start of the 2023 college season.