By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Following Kansas State’s loss in the Sugar Bowl, running back Deuce Vaughn has made a decision regarding his NFL future. The star ball carrier has opted to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Deuce Vaughn took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Vaughn wrote, “First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the platform to inspire. Kansas State University is a special place and I am honored to have represented the Powercat over the past three years.”

Vaughn then added, “To my coaches and support staff, you believed in an undersized kid coming out of high school and for that I am forever grateful. Not only have I learned so much about this game but also what it means to be a man. i am blessed to have been a part of a culture that will win championships for years to come.

Deuce Vaughn then finished, writing, “With that being said after much thought and consideration, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career and chase my life long dream.”

Deuce Vaughn has been a star in the Kansas State backfield since first taking the field in 2020.

During his three collegiate seasons, Vaughn carried the ball 651 times, totaling 3,604 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Through the air, he has recorded 116 receptions for 1,280 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Deuce Vaughn has big play ability and was dominant in a strong Big 12 conference. He will now look to make his mark at the next level.