By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Florida State Seminoles are set to lose yet another player to the transfer portal. Running back Treshaun Ward has officially entered the portal, becoming the 12th Florida State player to do so since December.

Treshaun Ward spent the past four seasons in the Seminoles backfield.

During his first two collegiate seasons, Ward took the field just three times for Florida State. Over that time, he carried the ball just 12 times, recording 98 rushing yards for one touchdown. Through the air, he added one reception for six yards.

Heading into the 2021 season, Treshaun Ward saw a much bigger workload out of the Florida State backfield. In 12 games, he recorded 515 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 81 total carries. Through the air, he added 22 receptions for 167 receiving yards and one touchdown.

This past season, Ward saw the most usage of his collegiate career. In just 10 games, he recorded 628 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 95 total carries. Through the air, he added just six receptions for 19 receiving yards.

Ward put on several big showings throughout this season. Over the first three games of the year, he totaled 302 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This included two games with 125 or more rushing yards.

In his final game at Florida State, Treshaun Ward delivered for the offense. As Florida State took on Oklahoma in the Cheeze-It Bowl, Ward recorded 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 total carries.

With Treshaun Ward coming off of a strong season, he will likely be highly sought after in the transfer portal. Wherever he lands next, he will be a key playmaker in the offense.