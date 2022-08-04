Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker gets unexpected twist after rumored breakup

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made headlines of late after it was reported that the power couple had broken up. It took supporters by surprise considering how most believed that the couple was going as strong as ever. As a matter of fact, there were even some whispers of wedding bells potentially coming on the horizon.

Well, it sounds like this prospect is back on after Jenner herself shared a now-viral photo on Instagram. In it, the reality TV superstar is pictured sitting on Booker’s lap while enjoying a beverage. The Phoenix Suns All-Star was topless in the photo too, while Jenner appeared to have a bikini bottom on. It looks like the couple was out swimming somewhere (h/t Sameer Suri of MailOnline.com):

This all but confirms that Jenner and Booker have reignited their romance. If that’s not enough proof for you, then perhaps a statement from an unnamed source close to the situation should do the trick:

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” an insider exclusively tells Us. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

Well, that was brief. It has barely been a month since news broke about the couple’s breakup. Moreover, they were seen together on multiple occasions after the split, which could point to the fact that their break was even shorter than what most of us assumed.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been together for two years now, which is a pretty long time by their own standards.