Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart was already an enigma in the 2025 NFL Draft class, displaying outstanding athleticism and physical traits but recording only four and a half sacks in 37 games for Texas A&M. He has become an even bigger wild card since the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the No. 17 overall pick. Amid an ongoing dispute over language that the team included in his proposed contract, there is speculation that Stewart could seek a return to College Station.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko is putting that rumor to rest, however, and is clarifying what the 21-year-old has been doing with the squad this summer.

“There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year,” he told ESPN's Shae Cornette in an interview on SportsCenter, via Ben Baby. “But Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best.”

Where do Bengals and Shemar Stewart go from here?

Elko's response should be fairly reassuring for Bengals fans, but it does not change the fact that this is the second straight offseason that has been marred by distractions and internal disagreements. Stewart has expressed complete confidence in his stance, and many have supported him. Cincinnati wants to implement language that could void future guarantees if he faces disciplinary action for a wide range of offenses.

Article Continues Below

The Bengals have not included such language in the past when trying to sign their first-rounders, which is why there has been so much backlash. But other teams have engaged in this practice, giving Cincy some potential leverage to wield. Stewart is not concerned with the rest of the league, though. He is insistent that the organization honors the precedent it has set during its lengthy history.

Both sides remain deadlocked in a standoff, with rookies scheduled to report to training camp on July 19. Shemar Stewart may very well cave before then, but there is still a chance that resentment will form and fester after this entire dragged-out process. This is not even the only contract-related migraine the Bengals are currently battling at the moment.

All-Pro and 2024-25 sacks leader Trey Hendrickson wants a new lucrative deal or a trade, putting substantial pressure on ownership to find a peaceful solution. Cincinnati's defense continues to be a source of great distress, and the season has not even started.

The Stewart saga rolls on, but it will apparently not come to a stop at Kyle Field. Mike Elko and Texas A&M football plan to move forward without the 6-foot-5 edge rusher. The Bengals desperately hope they will not end up saying the same thing by the time opening kickoff arrives.