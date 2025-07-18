Although they have taken different paths, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen still has clear thoughts about his former team, especially young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. During recent offseason workouts, Thielen pointed out McCarthy's composure and potential, highlighting the promising traits of the young player signal-caller.

Now with the Carolina Panthers, Thielen has worked with McCarthy for back-to-back offseasons. The veteran wide receiver highlighted the importance of the quarterback's commitment, mindset, and consistency while working with him. The Vikings expect McCarthy, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, to be a significant part of their quarterback plan and to become a fast-moving option for their leadership on the field.

I think I speak for most #Vikings fans, wishing they could see J.J. McCarthy throw passes to Adam Thielen on Sundays this fall. I got to watch McCarthy throw to Thielen today, Thielen says McCarthy's "got it."@KSTPSports pic.twitter.com/vA6gKvMoUK — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He's got all the things it takes to be a successful player in this league, and kind of the things that we talked about about how I've gotten to year thirteen, he's already got it. He's got consistency, he's got that mindset. He's got all the skills to be able to play at a high level. So I'm really excited now, my second summer working with him, to see him get an opportunity, and to see what he does with the opportunity, because I see it. Now, on the field, just his mindset, and all the things that it takes to be to be a great core mechanism League, and I've been around a lot of great ones. He has everything you need, so I'm excited to see.” Thielen shared with KSTPSports.

Even while playing for another team, Thielen has consistently supported the Vikings' rookie. The former Minnesota star noted how McCarthy's attitude reflects a rare maturity for a young quarterback. His comments reinforce the franchise's confidence in McCarthy, especially after an offseason focused on reshaping the quarterback depth chart.

Thielen's comments come while McCarthy is still battling to solidify his place in the congested quarterback room for the Vikings. With training camp looming, all eyes will be on what Minnesota does with this rookie in the offensive system. Incorporating into the scheme and successfully moving forward will be paramount to his success. Still, with experienced voices like Thielen behind him, there will be a lot of eager attention on what will come from McCarthy. The Vikings are about to enter a pivotal season, and McCarthy's development will be a conversation piece moving forward with players with long-standing ties to the franchise.