ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is catching flak for his take on Mason Plumlee and the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns. Despite veteran guard Bradley Beal overhyping the Suns' incoming rookies last week, it isn't easy to gauge what to expect from superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Beal, and the Suns following their first-round sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year's playoffs. Phoenix is far removed from the championship contenders team it once was. However, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gives them the benefit of the doubt for the upcoming season.

On a recent episode of ESPN's NBA Today, Perkins talked about the Suns' superstar trio getting the most from their free agent signing, Mason Plumlee, and how the veteran will make his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

“This guy [Mason] Plumlee. He is so valuable to this team,” Perkins said. “Every single team he's been on, he's moved the goalpost on both ends of the floor.”

The Suns signed Plumlee to a one-year, $3.3 million contract over the summer.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins doesn't believe Celtics can win back-to-back championships in 2025. However, the Suns' Plumlee signing, coupled with Durant winning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics and adding former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Buddenholzer, who guided the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021, are contributing factors to Perkins picking the Suns as the team to look out for in the West.

“They're [Suns] my darkhorse to win it all,” Perkins said. “We saw a disgruntled Kevin Durant average 27 points last year, and he wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Frank Vogel. Now, he's coming in fresh off winning the gold medal. We saw the joy that he was playing with. Now, he has Mike Buddenholzer over there. Mike Buddenholzer is coming in with something to prove, felt like he shouldn't have been fired from the Milwaukee Bucks. Bradley Beal is happy. We saw how great Devin Booker looked in the Olympics, and they filled in the pieces.”

After beating the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers in their preseason opener, the Suns are 2-0 and hosting the Pistons for a rematch on Friday.