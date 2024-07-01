The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran big man Mason Plumlee, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Plumlee spent the last two NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. During his stay in Los Angeles, he averaged 6.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists through 69 games.

The addition of Plumlee to the Suns gives the Western Conference team's frontcourt a shot in the arm, at least in terms of depth. The Suns still have Jusuf Nurkic and Bol Bol is also expected to run it back with Phoenix, but Plumlee should be able to give Phoenix's frontcourt at least a little bit more stability. It is also worth mentioning that Plumlee and Nurkic have interesting backgrounds. Back in the 2017-18 season, the Portland Trail Blazers sent Plumlee to the Denver Nuggets along with a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft for Nurkic and a first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Plumlee has plenty of experience in adjusting to new environments in the NBA, so finding his place and serving his role in Phoenix shouldn't take him much time to adjust to. Apart from his time with the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets, Plumlee had stops before with the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets.

Plumlee's role in Phoenix will likely be similar to what he had during his stint with the Clippers when he usually had to come off the bench. This time, he'll be behind Nurkic on the depth chart. Being on the same team with a starry triumvirate of Paul George, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard in La La Land must have given Plumlee the perfect preview of what to expect in Phoenix, as he will be playing with a different ball-dominant combination this time around in the form of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Plumee will bring some inside scoring and rebounding to the Suns, who finished the 2023-24 season just 28th in the NBA with just 46.6 points in the paint per game and 15th with 51.4 rebounds per outing.

Plumlee's experience also include playing in the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. With the Suns expected to be a title contender again next season, his presence in the locker room could be helpful for Phoenix.

Mason Plumlee's NBA career

Plumlee first arrived in the NBA in 2013 when he was taken 22nd overall in the first round of that year's NBA Draft by the Nets. He spent his first two seasons in the league with the Nets before getting traded to the Blazers in 2015 together with Pat Connaughton in exchange for Steve Blake and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Two years later, he was sent by the Blazers to Denver in the aforementioned deal that got Portland Nurkic. After his stint with the Nuggets, he signed with the Pistons in 2020 and was subsequently traded by Detroit to the Hornets in 2021. Charlotte then sent him to the Clippers in 2023 for Reggie Jackson, a 2029 second-round pick, and cash.

So far in his NBA career, Plumlee is averaging 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists through 786 games while shooting 59.4 percent from the field.

For what it's worth, Mason Plumlee's brother, Miles Plumlee, played in two seasons with the Suns.